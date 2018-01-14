Manteca Officials: Train Hits Man Asleep on Tracks

MANTECA — Manteca officials believe a man was sleeping before he was hit by a train Saturday and killed.

The 28-year-old appeared to be asleep on the train tracks on Moffat Boulevard near the intersection of Spreckels Avenue.

Around 11:15 p.m. a northbound Union Pacific train braked but could not stop before it hit the man, critically injuring him.

The 28-year-old later died at an area hospital.

The Union Pacific Railroad Police Department is investigating along with local officials. The man’s identity has not been revealed.