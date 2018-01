Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- Police are at the scene of a homicide in the Oak Park area.

The Sacramento Police Department reports the deadly shooting occurred just north of 11th Avenue on 44th Street.

There is currently no suspect information and the motive is unknown at this time.

Update to shooting at 3500 block of 44th St: Victim sustained life-threatening injuries, scene is now an active homicide investigation. PIO er to 44th St/12th Av. pic.twitter.com/oITDHKaEBH — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) January 15, 2018

Officials ask that anyone traveling near the area avoid the scene.

Stay with FOX40 News for more updates.