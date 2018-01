CARMICHAEL — A pedestrian was hit by a car in Carmichael Monday evening and killed.

The CHP launched an investigation after the deadly incident occurred in the area of Manzanita Avenue and Auburn Boulevard around 7:15 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with officials and the car was towed for evidence. CHP does not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash.

