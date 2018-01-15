Donate a Valentine to Cards for Kids!

Break out your art supplies, grab your craft glue and help brighten a kid’s day on Valentine’s Day!

Sadly some kids who are sick are missing out on the Valentine’s Day fun. FOX40 and 106.5 The End are giving you the opportunity to help change that with Cards for Kids!

Create a Valentine’s Day card, drop it off at any participating Kid’s Care Dental and Orthodontics, and make a sick kid happy! Share the love this Valentine’s Day with FOX40 and 106.5 The End!

Participating Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics Locations:

Calvine Office – 8191 Timberlake Way Suite 100 Sacramento, CA 95823

Elk Grove Office – 9565 Laguna Springs Drive Elk Grove, CA 95758

Elk Grove Orthodontist – 9575 Laguna Springs Drive Elk Grove, CA 95758

Folsom Office – 2545 E Bidwell Street Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630

Greenback Office – 6300 Garfield Avenue Suite 150 Sacramento, CA 95841

Lodi Office – 1361 S Lower Sacramento Road Suite 601 Lodi, CA 95242

Manteca Office – 115 Spreckels Avenue Manteca, CA 95336

Natomas Office – 4670 Natomas Blvd Suite 100 Sacramento, CA 95835

Pleasanton Office – 455 Hopyard Road Ste C-19 Pleasanton, CA 94588

Rancho Cordova Office – 3101 Zinfandel Drive Suite 120 Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

Roseville Office – 1230 Roseville Parkway Ste 120 Roseville, CA 95678

Sacramento Office – 1110 Corporate Way Ste 200 Sacramento, CA 95831

Stockton Office – 3485 Brookside Road Suite 101 Stockton, CA 95219

Stockton Orthodontist – 3499 Brookside Road, Suite F Stockton, CA 95219

Tracy Office – 2805 Naglee Road Ste 150 Tracy, CA 95304

Vacaville Office – 196 Nut Tree Parkway Vacaville, CA 95687