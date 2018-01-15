Donate a Valentine to Cards for Kids!

Break out your art supplies, grab your craft glue and help brighten a kid’s day on Valentine’s Day!
Sadly some kids who are sick are missing out on the Valentine’s Day fun. FOX40 and 106.5 The End are giving you the opportunity to help change that with Cards for Kids!
Create a Valentine’s Day card, drop it off at any participating Kid’s Care Dental and Orthodontics, and make a sick kid happy! Share the love this Valentine’s Day with FOX40 and 106.5 The End!
Participating Kids Care Dental & Orthodontics Locations:
Calvine Office – 8191 Timberlake Way Suite 100 Sacramento, CA 95823
Elk Grove Office – 9565 Laguna Springs Drive Elk Grove, CA 95758
Elk Grove Orthodontist – 9575 Laguna Springs Drive Elk Grove, CA 95758
Folsom Office – 2545 E Bidwell Street Suite 100 Folsom, CA 95630
Greenback Office – 6300 Garfield Avenue Suite 150 Sacramento, CA 95841
Lodi Office – 1361 S Lower Sacramento Road Suite 601 Lodi, CA 95242
Manteca Office – 115 Spreckels Avenue Manteca, CA 95336
Natomas Office – 4670 Natomas Blvd Suite 100 Sacramento, CA 95835
Pleasanton Office – 455 Hopyard Road Ste C-19 Pleasanton, CA 94588
Rancho Cordova Office – 3101 Zinfandel Drive Suite 120 Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
Roseville Office – 1230 Roseville Parkway Ste 120 Roseville, CA 95678
Sacramento Office – 1110 Corporate Way Ste 200 Sacramento, CA 95831
Stockton Office – 3485 Brookside Road Suite 101 Stockton, CA 95219
Stockton Orthodontist – 3499 Brookside Road, Suite F Stockton, CA 95219
Tracy Office – 2805 Naglee Road Ste 150 Tracy, CA 95304
Vacaville Office – 196 Nut Tree Parkway Vacaville, CA 95687