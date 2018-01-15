For Nearly 4 Decades, ‘March for the Dream’ Endures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK PARK -- For 37 years, neighbors have gathered in Sacramento's Oak Park community for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. March for the Dream.

"His will to stand for what was right," Pastor William DeArmond said. "That's why we are here."

DeArmond brought his three sons to the Oak Park Community Center on Monday to kick off the march. He says he walked the same 6.2-mile march at their age.

"I was out here when I was 10, 11, 12. I came out here when I was a kid. I was little and it's amazing that I can bring my kids," he said.

Teaching kids about the past seemed to be the focus for many parents on Monday.

"They need to know their history. They need to be active in it, because if we don't know our history, we're going to repeat stuff," marcher and parent Tonya Bailey said.

The route took marchers young and old from the Oak Park Community Center to Sacramento City College to the Sacramento Convention Center.

MLK 365 Executive Director Sam Starks says now more than ever it'll be up to everyone marching to help spread King's message of equality.

"The best way to honor King is to put his ideas and values into practice. You'll want to send that invitation to someone who doesn't look like you and ask them to walk with me and let's have that courageous conversation on that 6.2 miles," Starks said.

Starks believes the march will help inspire those to help make Dr. King's dream a reality.

"People understanding that they have the power to make tha change," Starks said. "In the same way that they do a race for a cure, that they believe they can end cancer, well why not believe you can end racism?"