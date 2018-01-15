Hazy Sacramento: Hazy IPA Fest

Posted 2:34 PM, January 15, 2018, by , Updated at 12:49PM, January 15, 2018


Beers in Sac: Your one stop shop for a beer inspired smartphone app, news, events, map, equipment rentals, bar services, jobs, promotions, & more.

Join us for “Hazy Sacramento”, the regions only Hazy IPA Fest!  Featuring 15+ different NE IPA’s, food trucks, a DJ, beer games & more!  Kicking off at the California Automobile Museum.  FREE admission.  Beer, food, & limited edition teku glassware available for purchase.  Event proceeds benefiting Young Life.

More info:
Hazy Sacramento: Hazy IPA Fest
Friday, January 26th
5-10pm
California Auto Museum
Free
HazyIpaFest.com