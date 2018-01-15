Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Join us for “Hazy Sacramento”, the regions only Hazy IPA Fest! Featuring 15+ different NE IPA’s, food trucks, a DJ, beer games & more! Kicking off at the California Automobile Museum. FREE admission. Beer, food, & limited edition teku glassware available for purchase. Event proceeds benefiting Young Life.



More info:

Hazy Sacramento: Hazy IPA Fest

Friday, January 26th

5-10pm

California Auto Museum

Free

HazyIpaFest.com