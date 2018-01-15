‘He was Radical’: Black Lives Matter Sacramento Holds ‘Alternative’ MLK March

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Through the streets of Midtown, a multi-ethnic group about 500 strong, presented an "alternative" to Sacramento's primary Martin Luther King Day March for the Dream.

The march, participants say, was about reclaiming what they see as a civil rights icon whose message has been toned down and coopted.

"We want people to know that Martin Luther King was not a passive activist. He was radical," Black Lives Matter organizer Tanya Faison said. "He had been arrested several times. He talked to white folks all the time about their silence and being neutral in times of injustice."

The voice of Dr. King played as the group rallied.

His famous "I Have a Dream" speech, rarely played in its entirety, is famous for its lines of racial harmony. It includes lines like, "We can never be satisfied as long as the Negro is the victim of the unspeakable horrors of police brutality," and, "There will be neither rest nor tranquility in America until the Negro is granted his citizenship rights. The whirlwinds of revolt will continue to shake the foundations of our nation until the bright day of justice emerges."

The city's primary march featured participation from the Sacramento Police Department. The Black Lives Matter march included signs featuring the names of black people killed by law enforcement.