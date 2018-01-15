Police Continue Search for Ex-Boyfriend Suspected of Killing Williams Woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Williams was the last place Salvador Garcia Jr. was seen in public, a day before he was identified as a homicide suspect.

In a cellphone video filmed Saturday Garcia is seen walking up behind his daughter, wearing a shirt with Karen Garcia’s pictures and writing "Bring Karen Home" on cars. He was taking part in a car tagging campaign for his then missing child’s mother.

Just 24 hours later, Karen Garcia was found dead in her car in a Woodland parking lot. About eight hours after that, Colusa police circulated Salvador Garcia's picture on social media, saying they found evidence of a homicide at their Colusa home and that he was suddenly nowhere to be found.

“You’re probably not gonna find a fast enough car, because there’s a lot of people out there that are gonna find you," said Daniel Jenkins. "And karma’s gonna come for you, one way or another.”

Jenkins worked with the young mother for six years at Granzella’s in Williams. He saw Salvador Garcia at the event Saturday and said he thought he seemed sincere about searching for answers in Karen Garcia’s disappearance.

"He wasn’t overly emotional," Jenkins said.

Jenkins assumed his emotionless state was due to anguish.

“Shock, you know? Sadness," Jenkins said. "Not trying to hide something.”

The car tagging event doubled as a fundraiser for Karen Garcia’s sister. Just one week prior she died in a head-on collision that killed five people in Woodland.

At first, loved ones thought Karen Garcia went off the grid to grieve her sister's death alone. Now some in the small town of Williams wonder if Salvador Garcia took advantage of one tragedy to carry out another.

“The guilt of this, I don’t know how anyone, psychotic or not, could live with that,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins says Karen Garcia’s co-workers did not know about the abuse or the battery charge Salvador Garcia faced from a domestic violence incident at the home two weeks ago. He says she hid her it under her smile.

“Spunky, amazing smile," Jenkins said. "Off the bat we knew she was someone special.”