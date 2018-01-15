Police Search for Suspect after Elderly Woman Sexually Assaulted in Her Home

STOCKTON — Stockton investigators are searching for a man who was invited into an elderly woman’s home Monday then sexually assaulted her.

According to the Stockton Police Department, a Hispanic man in his 20s approached the 75-year-old woman’s home on Marsh Street asking for water around 2:45 p.m.

When the woman let him inside the suspect hit her multiple times and sexually assaulted her.

The 75-year-old was able to free herself as she began to scream and the man ran from the home.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, red sweatpants and black and white shoes at the time of the attack.