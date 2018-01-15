Roseville Teacher on Administrative Leave Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

ROSEVILLE — A Roseville teacher is on administrative leave following several allegations of sexual harassment.

The allegations against Doug Mason were first reported by the Sacramento Bee, according to a letter written by Brad Basham with the Roseville Joint Union High School District. According to the Bee’s article, a complaint was filed against Mason after he allegedly harassed a 14-year-old Woodcreek student.

RJUHSD reports they have launched a “thorough investigation” and will be looking into the allegations made by several additional students and families.

The district posted the statement to their site Monday, which read in part:

“While we cannot discuss the specific details of confidential student and employee matters, we can confirm that the district conducted a prompt and thorough investigation into the complaint that was the subject of the Sacramento Bee article. Disciplinary action was taken against Mr. Mason to the extent allowed under state and federal sexual harassment laws, board policies, administrative regulations, standards of the teaching profession, and the district’s collective bargaining agreement.”

Mason, who taught Health at Roseville and Oakmont high schools and coached football, wrestling and track, has been banned from all RJUHSD campuses.

The remainder of RJUHSD’s statement is attached below.