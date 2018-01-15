Stockton 7-Year-Old on Life Support after Shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- The Stockton 7-year-old who was shot Sunday night in an apparent drive-by is on life support, according to the family.

The shooting happened along Country Club Boulevard near Grange Avenue. The 7-year-old boy, Carlos, was inside an apartment, watching television.

"I heard this lady crying, saying, 'Oh my god, something, someone's been shot,'" neighbor Rick Maldonado said.

Maldonado said he ran outside after hearing the shots to see what had happened.

"I saw a little 7-year-old down there trying to catch his breath," he said.

A GoFundMe, which was set up to help Carlos' parents with his medical bills, reports "the bullet tore through his abdomen, intestines, liver, spleen, and broke his ribs." He is now at the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento.

Meanwhile, neighbors are hoping for the best for the boy, who did nothing to deserve what happened.

"Pretty tragic," Maldonado said. "It's always bad when an innocent kid gets hit by a stray bullet."

Investigators do not have details on a suspect or motive. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.