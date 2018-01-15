The Trick to Keeping New Year’s Resolutions is All in the Head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- It's a new year and many have resolved to hit the gym and get in shape.

But according to Business Insider, 80 percent of new year's resolutions fail by the second week of February. It turns out most people forget a very important muscle.

Andrea Thomas is 62 years young. She starts every morning a smoothie and a walk with her dog, Rocket.

"Everything that I try to do is around making decisions to ensure that I'm healthy," she said.

Aside from feeling and looking great, Andrea has extra motivation to live a healthier life in her 60’s.

"Both of my parents died at 62 from ill health," Thomas said.

She intends to live far beyond this milestone birthday. So what does ensuring a healthier lifestyle mean for her?

First, it was switching what she eats. She’s on a plant-based diet.

"I spent my whole life looking for the next best trick," Thomas said. "The easiest way to drop the 10 or 20 pounds that I then gain back and drop and gain back and drop.”

The second was working out, but she believes she’s now in the best shape of her life because its not just about dieting or walking.

“The majority of the work I say I would do is 75 percent of it is mental," she told FOX40.

"If you say, 'I want to lose weight to look better, feel better,' -- join the crowd,” Dr. Armando Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, better known as Dr. Mondo, specializes in psychology behind weight loss. He says to maintain your resolutions, you need to think bigger.

"I think you have to really take stock in saying, 'Yes, I want to rebalance all areas of my life,' but we often neglect the mental and the emotional part, and it's huge," he said.

Dr. Mondo says for people eating habits and lack of exercising isn’t quick short term fix in the gym.

He works with his patients like Thomas to get down to what's really holding them back from keeping up with a healthier lifestyle.

"You need to make a resolution or an intention to spend as much time and work as hard as you can in the gym but also in an office like this, in a therapy setting," Dr. Mondo said.

Thomas' new year's resolution has lasted for more than a year now.

She credits maintaining her healthy life to setting up accountability to ensure she goes on her walks, eats differently in the kitchen and most most importantly to making sure shes working out her mind. She uses a quote from a friend as motivation.

"She wants the rest of her years to be the best of her years," she said. "And I think about that often."