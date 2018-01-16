$20 Million Donated to College-Bound Stockton Students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Future doctors, lawyers and even astronauts from Stockton were all very excited to hear some of their college tuitions could be paid for on Tuesday.

"I actually was afraid like, 'Whoa, this is a lot of money,'" Franklin High School junior Yaillin Hernandez said. "I'm going to have to get a scholarship or work hard for this.”

In two years Hernandez says she hopes to be studying pediatric nursing. Now, she feels that will become a reality.

"Knowing that I have this help now gives me a little more relief," Hernandez told FOX40.

Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs announced Tuesday that he has worked to secure $20 million from the California Community Foundation. He says it was months of sharing with potential donors what kind of community Stockton really is.

"How things in Stockton that work in scale and to get people really interested in that an investment in Stockton is an investment in the future," Tubbs said.

Those millions of dollars will help pave the way to college for students in the Stockton Unified School District starting next year, as long as they have a 2.0 GPA and the students have lived in the city for four years.

"It's like a breather," Franklin junior Jorge Morgan-Rodriguez said. "I can breathe now."

The scholarship will provide $1,000 to students heading to a four-year college, and $500 to those attending a two-year college.