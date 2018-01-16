An Update on Gary Gelfand

You may have noticed that Gary Gelfand, who is a valued member of our morning news team and co-host of Studio40 Live, has not been on the air for the past several weeks.

Our friend and colleague is currently undergoing treatment for a Leukemia diagnosis he received a few weeks back. A diagnosis he has battled and won before 8 years ago and is bravely undertaking again.

We are certain that, like us, FOX40 viewers are anxious to see him back. Please join us in keeping Gary in your thoughts and prayers as he goes through this challenging time.

Gary’s next step in his treatment is going to be a bone marrow transplant and as such has asked that we partner with the “Be The Match” program as part of the National Marrow Donor Program to grow the donor registry and help save the lives of those in need of transplants like himself.