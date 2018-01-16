Ask a Vet: Chickens for Pets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul is in the studio with Dr. Jyl learning why chickens can make good pets.

Great-Tasting, Nutritious Eggs

We all love our dogs, cats and fish, but do they actually produce something edible? Or pay their own way? Chickens do, and once you've dined on their eggs you'll never reach for a dozen in the supermarket again.

Chickens Have Personality Galore -- Seriously!

Each chicken has their own completely unique quirky, kooky and endearing personality. They're stunningly beautiful too, parading around in a variety of colors, patterns, shapes and sizes. You'll name them, spoil them with treats, and pick them up and hug them any chance you get.

Get One Step Closer to Sustainable Living

Do you find it disconcerting how far removed we all are from the animals and plants we need to survive? How our fast-paced lives and ever-increasing demands are trashing the planet that sustains us?

A Healthy Lawn without the Chemicals

Chickens LOVE to range freely, and allowing them to do so kills the proverbial two birds with one stone: they'll eat any garden pest they can get their beaks on (earwigs, grubs, beetles, even moles) and they'll turn it all into treasure in the form of fertilizer. Say goodbye to toxic, costly pest control solutions and wasteful bags and bottles of store-bought fertilizer.

One Man's Unappealing Leftovers are another Chicken's Feast

Chickens can eat almost anything people can, and they adore "people food" -- so you can throw those unwanted leftovers into the chicken run. No more feeling guilty about letting them rot in the fridge or throwing them out!

A Balanced Compost Pile

Composting is a wonderful way to reduce your ecological footprint, and a nitrogen-rich compost pile is a healthy compost pile. What better to provide the nitrogen than chicken poo? Eggshells are a great addition, too, especially in areas where there's lots of clay in the soil.

Handy Leaf, Weed, and Grass Clipping Removal

Leaves, weeds and grass clippings are a treat for Gallus gallus domesticus. They'll happily dig through whatever you give them, eat what they can, and pulverize the rest. Give a small flock a heap of yard and garden debris and a week later it'll be gone without a trace.

Save a Chicken from a Factory-Farm Life

If you're aware of conditions in factory farms, even in some of the so-called "free range" farms, we needn't say more.

The Very Definition of Low-Maintenance

Chickens don't need to be walked, brushed, or fed twice a day. Essentially all you have to