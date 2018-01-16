Caltrans Hopes Red Reflectors ‘Wake Up’ Wrong-Way Drivers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- If you've never noticed red reflectors along Sacramento's freeways, it's likely because you drive the correct way on the freeway. For those who don't, prepare to see red.

"We all know red. It means danger. It means stop," Caltrans spokesperson John Liu said. "What we really wanted to see was to wake up the driver."

Reflectors are already in place every half mile or so on freeways. They were prompted by what Caltrans say is a slight uptick in wrong-way driving crashes. Caltrans workers will be installing them every 48 feet. That means 55 times as many reflectors across California, visible when someone is driving the wrong way.

"A lot of times these are going to be impaired drivers or someone who's really not paying attention, but when you see a sea of red -- that's really going to stand out," Liu said.

That's on top of measures Caltrans is already taking to help combat the issue. At least five other off-ramps, like the one at 10th Street from westbound Highway 50 have increased signage, sensors and cameras. If a driver tries to drive the wrong way up the off ramp, authorities are alerted so they can hopefully intervene in time.

"Some of the anecdotal information is it has shown some drivers going out the wrong way and being able to turn around, so we do have some anecdotal evidence that these may be working," Liu told FOX40.

Caltrans projects the efficacy of that program, also being tested in San Diego, to be fully analyzed by the end of the year. At that point they'll decide whether to expand it.

Ten wrong way crashes killed 24 people in 2015. Less than two weeks ago a wrong way driver killed herself and five others on Interstate 5 in Woodland. With the enhanced off ramps and the 2.5 million new reflectors, Caltrans says they're taking the problem seriously.

"But what often we cannot control is that human element," Liu said.

Whether people take the hint remains to be seen.