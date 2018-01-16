Critics of Sen. Tony Mendoza Outraged His Office Tried to Recruit Interns During Investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Critics of state Sen. Tony Mendoza are astounded that his office put out an intern recruiting notice to 30 Southern California colleges while he is being investigated for sexual misconduct involving interns.

Mendoza took a leave of absence under pressure from his peers and Senate Pro Tem Kevin De Leon until the end of the month and has already drawn fire for appearing at his office to conduct business.

Some staffers supposedly were fired after they complained of his behavior, in which he allegedly invited interns to his home and hotels so he could make sexual advances.

His office has since rescinded the recruitment notices, which had been circulating for a week after he took his leave.

"It was slap in the face of the process, it was a slap in the face of victims ... we should not be recruiting any interns while there is an open investigation," said Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, chair of the Legislative Women's Caucus.

