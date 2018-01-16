DIY Crafting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AR Workshop Roseville is a boutique DIY Workshop that offers hands on classes to creating custom and charming home decor from raw materials. From wood signs, framed signs, canvas wall hangings, pillows, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes and even kids workshops. We offer private events and public workshops. We also have a curated selection of fabulous retail like jewelry, decor, gifts in our boutique area of the workshop. You can book a class at ArWorkshop.com/Roseville

AR Workshop Roseville

1426 E. Roseville Pkwy STE 170 Roseville

(916) 380-3728

ArWorkshop.com/Roseville

Facebook: @ArWorkshopRoseville