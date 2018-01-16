Flashing Light, Loud ‘Boom’ Over Michigan May Have Been a Meteor

DETROIT — There were several reports of a flashing light in the sky and a loud “boom” noise Tuesday evening after southeast Michigan residents recorded what officials say may have been a meteor.

Several residents reported the incident from Ann Arbor to Detroit, with some saying they felt the ground shake, according to WJBT.

Dispatch centers in West Michigan say they also received reports of a flash of light in the sky. Reports were made in Barry, Ionia and Ottawa counties.

The National Weather Service tweeted that there was no thunder or lightning in the area, and that it was likely caused by a meteor. The are continuing to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for confirmation Tuesday night.

After reviewing several observational datasets, the NWS can confirm the flash and boom was NOT thunder or lightning, but instead a likely meteor. We continue to monitor feeds from astronomical agencies for official confirmation of a meteor. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) January 17, 2018

Freaky bright flash in the sky…must be a meteor. To cold for lightning…both cameras picked it up. pic.twitter.com/4SpnL9s8la — ;) (@MelTXD) January 17, 2018

When you realize that light in the sky might have been a #meteor. pic.twitter.com/rMafHjIfEr — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) January 17, 2018

