McClatchy High School Set to Unveil Newly Renovated Auditorium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Funding for the arts has been hard to come by in many school districts, but Sacramento City Unified has made a major investment.

Work on C.K. McClatchy High School's historic auditorium wrapped up in December. The 1930's-era building was updated with new lighting, climate control and seating, but it's kept its iconic art deco look.

The project was part of an effort to solidify McClatchy's role as a magnet for students pursuing the arts.

Other renovations include a new black box theater and improved classrooms for things like ceramics and photography.

A gala and public unveiling will be held on Jan. 20. You can find tickets here.