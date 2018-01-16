Modesto Officer Hospitalized after Crash with DUI Suspect

MODESTO — A Modesto Police officer was seriously hurt Tuesday morning in a crash with someone suspected of driving under the influence.

Police said the officer was helping the CHP during a chase with the suspect. At one point, the investigators say the driver ran a stop sign at Yosemite Boulevard and Santa Ana Avenue and broadsided the officer.

In a photo provided by the Modesto Police Department, the officer’s patrol car and the suspect’s Toyota Tundra appeared to end up in the front yard of a home.

The officer was taken to the hospital where he is said to be in serious but stable condition.

The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Nazario Castillo, was hospitalized with minor injuries.