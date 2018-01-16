Sheriff Scott Jones Says He’ll Run for Third Term

SACRAMENTO — Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones says he plans to run for a third term, according to a memo obtained by FOX40.

Jones has previously said he wouldn’t run again.

In the memo, Jones says his decision came after Chief Deputy Kris Palmer — whom Jones had supported to succeed him — decided to withdraw his name. Palmer dropped out due to personal reasons, Jones said.

“Since I am unwilling to leave the future of the Sheriff’s Department to an uncertain future, I have decided to seek another term as Sheriff,” Jones wrote.

Jones added he had been looking forward to “retirement” but that “(paled) in comparison to my love for the Sheriff’s Department, and my passion to see it continue to move forward.”

In 2016, Jones ran unsuccessfully for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.