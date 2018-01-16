Single Mother Devastated When Her Fixer-Upper is Burglarized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- This single mom doesn't have a free moment, between juggling her rambunctious 2-year-old and her 5-year-old who's on the spectrum, she has her hands full. So adding another thing on her plate is just too much to handle.

"Every time I take a step forward, it's like something brings me a step back," said Deandra Camacho, whose home was recently broken into.

Camacho is remodeling her South Sacramento home to give her kids a better life.

That is until someone broke into the house over the weekend. She says a thief got away with all the supplies she bought to rebuild -- from a new stove to a bathtub to paint, tile and carpet. It's all gone.

"Going from one house to another, trying to get a steady home, and now that I have that, and I'm trying to build it, and someone took from me. It's just like, why do people do that?" Camacho said.

The mom of two says she's been working on the house for months, and now she's back to square one with no clues on who did this.

Camacho is reaching out to the community. Whether it's financial help, donated supplies or free labor, Camacho says she's looking for anything to ease the burden.

"What am I going to do now? When are my children going to have the home they deserve?" she said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family.