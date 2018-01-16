Trump Defends Border Demands Amid Shutdown Deadline

(CNN) — President Donald Trump defended his border security demands Tuesday amid tension in Washington over immigration policy disagreements that could lead to a government shutdown.

We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

“We must have Security at our VERY DANGEROUS SOUTHERN BORDER, and we must have a great WALL to help protect us, and to help stop the massive inflow of drugs pouring into our country!” Trump tweeted.

Congress faces the threat of a government shutdown later this week over the future of the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program. Some Democrats say they won’t vote to continue funding the government if a permanent extension for DACA — which is set to expire in March — is not passed. Trump — along with congressional Republicans — has demanded border security, including money for the President’s promised border wall, be a part of any immigration deal that addresses DACA, though what that means exactly hasn’t been specified.

In another tweet on Tuesday, Trump blamed Democrats for the government shutdown threat.

“The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever,” Trump wrote. “We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery.”

The Democrats want to shut down the Government over Amnesty for all and Border Security. The biggest loser will be our rapidly rebuilding Military, at a time we need it more than ever. We need a merit based system of immigration, and we need it now! No more dangerous Lottery. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 16, 2018

The President rejected a bipartisan immigration reform deal last Thursday.