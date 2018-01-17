Bracamontes’ Outbursts Continue on Day 2 of Trial

SACRAMENTO — Luis Bracamontes’ outbursts continued Wednesday during the second day of his trial.

Bracamontes, who is in the country illegally, is accused of killing a Sacramento County sheriff’s deputy and Placer County sheriff’s detective in a violent, multi-county crime spree in October of 2014.

“If you’re asking for mercy, that ain’t gonna f—— happen,” he said. “More f—— cops are gonna be killed soon.”

Cameras were not allowed in the courtroom Wednesday.

Bracamontes’ brother, Hector, took the stand on Wednesday. He said that his brother once called him to come over and bring money, then held a gun to his head and accused him of having an affair with his wife Janelle Monroy.

Monroy is also facing charges relating to the deaths of Deputy Danny Oliver and Detective Michael Davis.

Hector broke down in tears while on the stand during his brother’s outburst. Bracamontes directed some of his cursing toward his brother on the stand as he was removed from the courtroom.

When Judge Steven White told Bracamontes to stay silent, he responded with “f— you.”

After a 15 minute recess, White allowed Bracamontes to remain in the courtroom after he was assured there would be no more outbursts.