College Administrators Urge DACA Recipients to Renew

SACRAMENTO -- California's public colleges urge DACA recipients to renew their applications after a San Francisco court blocked part of President Trump’s order to end legal status for people brought to the United States illegally as children.

"The order is in effect. DACA is resuscitated as of now," University of California President Janet Napolitano said during a Wednesday Press conference. "Enroll now, reapply now."

Napolitano joined Loren Blanchard, executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs with the California State University System, and California Community Colleges Chancellor Eloy Ortiz Oakley.

That’s the message of the leaders of California’s Public Universities and attorney general to people currently enrolled in DACA or previous participant’s whose enrollment has expired. This after California’s Ninth Circuit court of appeals delayed president’ Trump’s effort to repeal the protected status of people brought to the United States illegally as minors. The order requires the Department of Homeland Security to resume accepting renewals for current DACA participants or people whose status had expired.

“We want to give the message to our students that now is the time to act,” said Blanchard.

The court’s order remains in place until lawsuits over the DACA repeal are decided. Since DACA was set to expire in March, this effectively pushes back that deadline. Earlier this week the federal government announced they will appeal the ruling straight to the Supreme Court.

California’s attorney general and universities are among those who opposed the repeal in courts so they tout the court ruling as a victor, however, it’s another temporary win for young people who have gone from being illegal, to protected, back to illegal, and now protected again. Still, the speakers reassured California DACA recipients or “Dreamers,” they are supported.

“I can’t speak for the other 48 states, but they are welcome in California,” said Ortiz Oakley.

There are about 800 thousand people who were or are still enrolled in the DACA program. The State of California partners with various programs that helps people through the DACA application process and pay the nearly $500 fee.