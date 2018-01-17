KFC Introduces Three Gravy-Based Drinks Dubbed “Stocktails”

An old bartender once told me, a good drink needs good liquor. Well I told him, “A great drink needs gravy.”

KFC believes their gravy is so good you can drink it — so, the popular food chain has released three new cocktail recipes using their gravy as a base.

Gravy so good you can drink it… #BlueMonday pic.twitter.com/G5C1IgfM0H — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 15, 2018

The three drinks include: The Gravy Mary, The Finger Lickin’ Sour and the Southern Twist.

Liquor.com says gravy cocktails are nothing new but have yet to catch on en masse.

In the past, KFC has promoted seemingly wacky ideas like chicken-scented sunscreen, chicken-flavored chocolate truffles and limited edition chicken-centric clothing.

See the recipes below.

The Gravy Mary

Ingredients:

20ml KFC Gravy

50ml vodka (optional)

90ml tomato juice

1 tsp horseradish cream

20ml worcester sauce

15ml lemon juice

Hot sauce

Paprika, celery salt, pepper

Highball glass

Ice

Celery

KFC Popcorn Chicken

Method: Put paprika, celery salt horseradish, hot sauce & worcester sauce in a cocktail mixer. Add vodka (optional), lemon juice, tomato juice & KFC Gravy. Throw cocktail between two mixers. Pour over ice into a highball. Garnish with celery & KFC popcorn chicken.

The Fingerlickin’ Sour

Ingredients:

100ml KFC Gravy

400ml Mezcal

15ml Cherry liqueur

25ml Fresh lemon juice

10ml Orange marmalade

Pinch of salt

Pinch of pepper

X1 Egg white

To garnish: Thyme Sprig

Method:

Pour the mezcal and the KFC Gravy into a tall glass. Cover firmly and shake.

Place the glass into the freezer and freeze for three hours

Once frozen, pour the gravy infused mescal through a strainer and clean cloth into a fresh glass

queeze the lemon into the glass, add the marmalade, salt & pepper and egg white then shake again

Pour the cocktail mixture into a martini glass and sprinkle with thyme to finish

The Southern Twist

Ingredients:

50ml Kentucky Bourbon

60ml Fresh hot KFC Gravy

x2 Grinds black pepper

x2 teaspoons granulated brown sugar

x4 teaspoons dried parsley

To garnish: Parsley and brown sugar rim

Method:

To create your parsley & brown sugar rim:

1 Chop the parsley and mix with the brown sugar in a bowl

2 Cut the lemon and coat the rim of the glass with it

3 Dip the rim of the glass into the chopped parsley and brown sugar mixture

To create your cocktail:

1 Add ice cubes and your Kentucky Bourbon to your rocks glass

Finally pour your KFC Gravy into the glass, give it a mix and enjoy