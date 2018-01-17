KFC Introduces Three Gravy-Based Drinks Dubbed “Stocktails”

An old bartender once told me, a good drink needs good liquor. Well I told him, “A great drink needs gravy.”
KFC believes their gravy is so good you can drink it — so, the popular food chain has released three new cocktail recipes using their gravy as a base.
The three drinks include: The Gravy Mary, The Finger Lickin’ Sour and the Southern Twist.
Liquor.com says gravy cocktails are nothing new but have yet to catch on en masse.
In the past, KFC has promoted seemingly wacky ideas like chicken-scented sunscreen, chicken-flavored chocolate truffles and limited edition chicken-centric clothing.
See the recipes below.
The Gravy Mary
Ingredients:
20ml KFC Gravy
50ml vodka (optional)
90ml tomato juice
1 tsp horseradish cream
20ml worcester sauce
15ml lemon juice
Hot sauce
Paprika, celery salt, pepper
Highball glass
Ice
Celery
KFC Popcorn Chicken
Method: Put paprika, celery salt horseradish, hot sauce & worcester sauce in a cocktail mixer. Add vodka (optional), lemon juice, tomato juice & KFC Gravy. Throw cocktail between two mixers. Pour over ice into a highball. Garnish with celery & KFC popcorn chicken.
The Fingerlickin’ Sour
Ingredients:
100ml KFC Gravy
400ml Mezcal
15ml Cherry liqueur
25ml Fresh lemon juice
10ml Orange marmalade
Pinch of salt
Pinch of pepper
X1 Egg white
To garnish: Thyme Sprig
Method:
Pour the mezcal and the KFC Gravy into a tall glass. Cover firmly and shake.
Place the glass into the freezer and freeze for three hours
Once frozen, pour the gravy infused mescal through a strainer and clean cloth into a fresh glass
queeze the lemon into the glass, add the marmalade, salt & pepper and egg white then shake again
Pour the cocktail mixture into a martini glass and sprinkle with thyme to finish
The Southern Twist
Ingredients:
50ml Kentucky Bourbon
60ml Fresh hot KFC Gravy
x2 Grinds black pepper
x2 teaspoons granulated brown sugar
x4 teaspoons dried parsley
To garnish: Parsley and brown sugar rim
Method:
To create your parsley & brown sugar rim:
1 Chop the parsley and mix with the brown sugar in a bowl
2 Cut the lemon and coat the rim of the glass with it
3 Dip the rim of the glass into the chopped parsley and brown sugar mixture
To create your cocktail:
1 Add ice cubes and your Kentucky Bourbon to your rocks glass
Finally pour your KFC Gravy into the glass, give it a mix and enjoy