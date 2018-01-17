Pigbowl Charity Football Game for Local Law Enforcement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paul sits down with organizers of the 44th annual Guns and Hoses Charity Football game happening at California State University, Sacramento this weekend.

The game, played between Sacramento-area law enforcement and fire departments, is the longest-running charity game event in the nation, the organizers say.

This year, players will be participating in tribute of fallen heroes, including Sacramento Sheriff's Deputy Robert French, CHP Officer Lucas Chellow, CHP Officer Andrew Camilleri and Fire Engineer Cory Iverson.

The game is scheduled for Jan. 27.