Roseville Teacher’s Aide Accused of Having Sex with Student

ROSEVILLE — A 21-year-old teacher’s aide has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor, according to Roseville police.

Katelyn Bernadette Foley, 21, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having sex with a John Adams Academy student.

School officials notified police about inappropriate communications between Foley and the student, police said. When Foley went to the Roseville Police Department to meet with detectives, she was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail.

Foley faces three felony charges related to unlawful sex with a minor under age 18.

