Roseville Teacher’s Aide Accused of Having Sex with Student

ROSEVILLE — A 21-year-old teacher’s aide has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor, according to Roseville police.

Katelyn Bernadette Foley, 21, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of having sex with a John Adams Academy student.

School officials notified police about inappropriate communications between Foley and the student, police said. When Foley went to the Roseville Police Department to meet with detectives, she was arrested and booked into the South Placer Jail.

Foley faces three felony charges related to unlawful sex with a minor under age 18.

Wednesday evening John Adams Academy released the following statement to parents:

Scholar safety is paramount at John Adams Academy. We are placed in a position of trust by families, and we take that responsibility for safeguarding our scholars very seriously. Last week, we sent a communication regarding alleged inappropriate communications by a secondary school employee at the Roseville campus that did not align with our Ten Core Values. Administration began an investigation, and due to the nature of the alleged conduct, notified the appropriate authorities immediately. That employee was placed on leave and has since resigned. We are writing to provide an update. The Academy is not aware of any information that indicates that the matter extends beyond this particular incident and families of all involved parties have been personally contacted. Again, we understand that the care and safety of your scholars is paramount. We thank you for your ongoing support and partnership. Any questions regarding this communication should be directed to Heather Brown (Headmaster) or Norman Gonzales (Director of Outreach). The Academy received the following communication from Roseville Police Department this afternoon regarding the status of their investigation.

The school’s statement also including the police report released by the Roseville Police Department.

Stay with FOX40 and FOX40.com for updates on this developing story.