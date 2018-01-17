Sacramento Police Respond to Kidnapping, Carjacking

SACRAMENTO — Officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road just after midnight early Tuesday morning for a kidnapping and carjacking, Sacramento Police said.

According to police, the female victim stopped to find her cell phone in her car and was approached by a suspect who then forced the woman back into her car at gunpoint.

The suspect then drove the victim to a remote location, where she was later able to escape and get help.

Police said the suspect then fled from the woman’s vehicle.

Officers took a report regarding the incident.