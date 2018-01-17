Shake Shack Announces First Northern California Location

PALO ALTO — Shake Shack, the popular burger chain that began over a decade ago in New York, announced its first Northern California location Wednesday morning.

The chain already has eight Southern California locations, but one will open in the fall in Palo Alto, according to Shake Shack’s Facebook page.

Shake Shack often draws comparisons to California favorite In-N-Out. Whether Shake Shack or In-N-Out is better is a debate that will seemingly always be heated.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Shake Shack has its eye on more Bay Area locations.

Where do you stand on the Shake Shack-versus-In-N-Out debate? Vote below!