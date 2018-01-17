Sheriff’s Department Searching for Missing 82-Year-Old Woman

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 82-year-old woman.

Hoa Tran was reported missing after she walked away from her home. She was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday on Trimmer Way near Spengler Drive.

Tran is described as an Asian woman with short, gray hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light-colored straw hat, blue jacket, pink pants and black shoes.

Tran has a medical condition that causes her to become easily disoriented.

Anyone who has seen Tran is asked to call the sheriff’s department at (916) 874-5115.