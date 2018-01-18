Cooking with Rivers Edge Cafe

Posted 11:38 AM, January 18, 2018

Mae is in the kitchen with Tony Park of Rivers Edge Cafe as he shows off some of their signature breakfast dishes. Rivers Edge Cafe is located at 8740 La Riviera Drive Suite C, Sacramento, CA and has been open since 2003. Tony says they serve modern comfort food from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.