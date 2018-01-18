Mae is in the kitchen with Tony Park of Rivers Edge Cafe as he shows off some of their signature breakfast dishes. Rivers Edge Cafe is located at 8740 La Riviera Drive Suite C, Sacramento, CA and has been open since 2003. Tony says they serve modern comfort food from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cooking with Rivers Edge Cafe
-
Crews Recover Bodies of Chinese Couple from California River
-
Woman in Car That Plunged 40-Feet into Fall Creek: ‘I’m Glad God Gave Me Another Chance at Life’
-
Missing Man’s Body Found in Ellis Lake
-
Pegasus Bakery & Cafe
-
Specialty Holiday Cakes and Sweets from Julian’s Patisserie and Cafe
-
-
Holiday Desserts with Ettore’s Bakery and Cafe
-
California Democrats Temporarily Lose Assembly Supermajority
-
Yuba City Teacher Brings Music Back to Twin Rivers Charter School
-
You’ll Soon Be Able to Eat Breakfast at Tiffany’s First-Ever Cafe
-
Gelato, Baked Goods & Food!
-
-
Winds Whip Up Southern California Fires, Prompting Evacuations
-
Cooking: Fat City Prepares for Dine Downtown
-
Postal Carriers Say Aggressive Turkeys Stopping Mail Service