Suspected DUI Driver Injures San Joaquin County Deputy in Collision

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — A San Joaquin County deputy was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries after a suspected DUI driver collided with his motorcycle Wednesday night.

Stockton CHP says the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. as the deputy was making a traffic stop.

Investigators say the deputy was standing to the right of his patrol motorcycle as he issued a traffic citation on the south shoulder of Lathrop Road.

Megan Lopez, 30, was driving between 20-25 mph going east on Lathrop Road when she drifted and hit the deputy’s motorcycle causing it to knock him down.

Lopez was found to be driving under the influence and was arrested and booked into San Joaquin County Jail.