Fair Oaks Restaurant Posts Video of Burglar, Thanks Neighbors for Help with Damage

FAIR OAKS — The Dad’s Kitchen restaurant in Fair Oaks had its window smashed in an early Wednesday burglary, according to a post on its Facebook page.

“To the man with a cigarette in his mouth that broke in at 4:15 a.m. (Wednesday) to take the cash drawer with $3 change in it … we see you,” the post read.

The restaurant posted surveillance video of the theft. The video shows a man wearing a hoodie rush in and check two drawers before ripping a computer from the counter and running out of frame.

The post indicates the man in the video is familiar to the neighborhood.

“You lurk in and around our parking lot in the middle of the night and destroy not only our building but the entire center. We are putting this out there for our community and neighborhood to see so that you are caught and so people know not to leave valuables in their cars,” the post read.

Restaurant staff thanked the manager of the nearby Ace Hardware for helping board up the broken window,

“Now that’s community,” the post read. “Now that’s the Fair Oaks and Orangevale that we are proud to be a part of.”