PBS Marks ‘Mister Rogers’ 50th Anniversary

Michael Keaton is narrating a 50th anniversary tribute to the late Fred Rogers and his beloved children’s program, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

“Mister Rogers: It’s You I Like” will air March 6 on PBS and includes celebrity admirers sharing their memories of the show that debuted Feb. 19, 1968.

Judd Apatow, Whoopi Goldberg, Sarah Silverman, John Lithgow and Esperanza Spalding are among those discussing how the show inspired them.

Famed musicians Yo Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman, who appeared on “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood,” also are featured. Cast members Joe Negri (Handyman Negri) and David Newell (Mr. McFeely) share personal stories about Rogers, as does Joanne Rogers, his widow.

Executive producer Ellen Doherty told TV critics Wednesday that finding prominent fans was easy: Silverman tweets about watching the show and Keaton was on it early in his career.