Sac State President Expresses Concern Over Gov. Brown’s Budget Proposal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Inside the University Union Ballroom at Sac State, hundreds of students and staff listened as University President Robert Nelsen gave his annual spring address.

Nelsen spoke about expansion on campus and received applause when he touted the graduation rates for four-year and two-year students.

One of Nelsen's biggest concerns? Gov. Jerry Brown's recent budget proposal.

"The state of California is clearly divesting from its sacred responsibility to educate its populous," Nelsen said.

Two weeks ago, the governor revealed his final budget proposal, giving the California State University system a 2.5 percent increase, well below the funding the CSU Board of Trustees asked for.

Nelsen says he hopes it doesn't affect students.

"We're going to do everything we can so it doesn't. We are going to have to do more with less and in some cases, less with less," Nelsen said.

Sacramento State President Nelsen says they have no intentions of cutting any services or programs because they didn't get the exact increase they were looking for, but a tuition increase could be on the horizon for students.

"Right now, I'm in a good place and happy to be here," said student Joshua Cimpan.

Cimpan is a second semester freshman. He likes Sac State and doesn't mind the costs.

"I'm fortunate to have financial aid by the state, so it's not a big concern," Cimpan said.

But that's not the case for every student. While the numbers aren't set, Nelsen says a 4 percent tuition increase has been discussed.

"My hope is that we don't go in that direction, but we are a long ways away," Nelsen said.

The CSU Board of Trustees is expected to discuss the possible increase in the next few weeks. In the meantime, Nelsen has a message for Gov. Brown.

"Come visit Sacramento State, come meet with my students, come talk to my students, come learn from my students," Nelsen said.