Sacramento International Sportsmen’s Expo to Highlight New Features for 31st Year

Paul is out at Cal Expo getting a preview of the 31st Sacramento International Sportsmen's Expo.

The show will feature new seminars, competitions and vendors, with something for everyone, from the young outdoor enthusiasts to even the most seasoned experts. Highlights include four days of survivalist and wilderness tips and tricks from Todd “The Wilderness Man” Jostes, recently featured on Discovery Channel’s “Bush Craft Build-off”; Sacramento local outdoorsman, Chad Mendes; and an exciting Youth Fair, with hundreds of activities and outdoor safety lessons for kids. There are over 200 free seminars on topics ranging from fishing, hunting and survivalist techniques to camping, motorsports, and hiking.