Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes into Three Cars in Manteca Neighborhood

MANTECA — A suspected drunk driver caused a huge mess early Wednesday morning, crashing into three cars in a Manteca neighborhood.

“One, two o’clock in the morning, I was relaxing in bed, getting ready to fall asleep and I just woke up to a big crash,” neighbor Jason Lopez said. “I don’t know if it was a crash, it sounded like a bomb.”

Lopez’s truck was damaged in the crash, which happened around 1 a.m. along East North Street near Cottage Avenue.

A white Honda and a black Chevy Cruz were also damaged

Investigators with the Manteca Police Department say Juan Acevedo was speeding on East North Street before his Jaguar spun out of control.

Acevedo, 35, was hospitalized with minor injuries, then cited for driving under the influence.

“Hopefully you got insurance to get my truck paid. That’s it,” Lopez said.

The latest mishap is just one more issue for Lopez. Just last week, his jaw was broken fighting with someone he says tried to rob him.

But he still has a pretty good attitude about everything.

“Hopefully it gets better from here,” he said.