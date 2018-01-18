Your Weekend, January 18

Posted 11:44 AM, January 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:28AM, January 18, 2018

Looking for some fun activities to fill you weekend? Mae and Simone have a list of things for you to do, courtesy of Sacramento365.

 

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Golden 1 Center
Fri & Sat 7pm; Sun 1pm

Hands on History: Catch Gold Fever
Sutter's Fort State Historic Park
Sat 10am-5pm

Martin Luther King Jr. Jazz Festival
Grant Union High School Auditorium
Sat 7pm-10pm

The Firehouse Wedding Showcase
The Firehouse Restaurant
Sun 1pm-4pm

Make It A Night Pick
Bring 'em Back: A Place Called Sacramento
Coloma Community Center
Thurs 6:30pm-9pm

Where to eat:
OneSpeed

Where to get a drink:
Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters