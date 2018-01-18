Your Weekend, January 18

Looking for some fun activities to fill you weekend? Mae and Simone have a list of things for you to do, courtesy of Sacramento365.
Monster Jam Triple Threat Series
Golden 1 Center
Fri & Sat 7pm; Sun 1pm
Hands on History: Catch Gold Fever
Sutter's Fort State Historic Park
Sat 10am-5pm
Martin Luther King Jr. Jazz Festival
Grant Union High School Auditorium
Sat 7pm-10pm
The Firehouse Wedding Showcase
The Firehouse Restaurant
Sun 1pm-4pm
Make It A Night Pick
Bring 'em Back: A Place Called Sacramento
Coloma Community Center
Thurs 6:30pm-9pm
Where to eat:
OneSpeed
Where to get a drink:
Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters