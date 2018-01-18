Your Weekend, January 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Looking for some fun activities to fill you weekend? Mae and Simone have a list of things for you to do, courtesy of Sacramento365.

Monster Jam Triple Threat Series

Golden 1 Center

Fri & Sat 7pm; Sun 1pm

Hands on History: Catch Gold Fever

Sutter's Fort State Historic Park

Sat 10am-5pm

Martin Luther King Jr. Jazz Festival

Grant Union High School Auditorium

Sat 7pm-10pm

The Firehouse Wedding Showcase

The Firehouse Restaurant

Sun 1pm-4pm

Make It A Night Pick

Bring 'em Back: A Place Called Sacramento

Coloma Community Center

Thurs 6:30pm-9pm

Where to eat:

OneSpeed

Where to get a drink:

Chocolate Fish Coffee Roasters