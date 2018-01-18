Yuba-Sutter Region Ranked as One of Fastest Growing Small Metropolitan Areas in Nation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUBA CITY -- Officials in the Yuba-Sutter region are excited about the most recent Milk Institute Index ranking the area the seventh highest growth in the nation for small metropolitan areas.

Over 200 communities are ranked. The high marks were helped by Beale Air Force base, which is viewed as a high-tech jobs creator. Rideout Health, the largest employee in the area, also helped.

A key sector that is embracing a high-tech culture is agriculture.

Sierra Gold Nurseries, which supplies the West Coast with up to 5 million juvenile and bare root fruit and nut trees to commercial growers, now uses lab techniques it developed in house to meet grower demands for better root stocks that are easier to plant.

Sierra Gold has also developed a container growing and shipping system that is increasing efficiency. It has increased its hiring four-fold in the last five years, many of them in highly specialized horticultural disciplines.