HOMETOWN HEROES: Anthony Sadler, Spencer Stone and Alek Skarlatos stopped by FOX40 to talk about their film "The 15:17 to Paris". The movie about the three friends, who thwarted a terror attack, will be released on February 9.
’15:17 to Paris’ Hits Theaters February 9
-
Watch the First Trailer for Eastwood Film Starring Sacramento’s French Train Heroes
-
Why You’ll Want to Double Check Your Paycheck in February
-
Woman Convicted in Brutal Slaying of 12-Year-Old Girl in 1992 to Be Released From Prison
-
United Flight from San Francisco to Paris Diverts for Medical Issue
-
Teen Accused of Stabbing K-9 Could Face Just 15 Days in Jail, According to Missouri Law
-
-
Kennedy High School Soccer Coach Accused of Human Trafficking
-
Squaw Valley to Open in a Month after Shortest Off-Season Ever
-
From Coding to Literacy: These Youth are Changing the Game
-
Dry December Raising Concerns in California
-
Louis C.K. Movie Release Halted Following Misconduct Allegations
-
-
New Exhibit Celebrates 1960 Winter Olympic Games at Tahoe
-
A List of Some US House of Worship Shootings Since 2012
-
Come See the Theatre of Lights in Old Sacramento!