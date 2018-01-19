Man Barricaded Inside Elk Grove Home Shoots at Officers, Sets House on Fire

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove police report they have taken a man into custody following a standoff at a home.

Police were on scene in the Trafton Court neighborhood Friday night after a man barricaded himself inside of a home.

Family members escaped the home following a fight that erupted inside. The suspect remained inside and armed himself.

A family fight evolved into the standoff now underway on Trafton according to@ElkGrovePD. Everyone inside ran as 1 man grabbed a gun.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/veK6LMTctP — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 20, 2018

According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the suspect fired several shots at officers. No one was injured in the gunfire.

Police report the man set fire to the home during the course of the standoff.

SWAT teams and hostage negotiators arrived on scene to help Elk Grove police.

SWAT/ hostage negotiators rolling in to help @ElkGrovePD handle an armed man in a home who's fired on officers. No officers hit.@FOX40 pic.twitter.com/AlDs0Z4DAb — Sonseeahray Tonsall (@tonsalltv) January 20, 2018

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates on this story.