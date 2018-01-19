Man Barricaded Inside Elk Grove Home Shoots at Officers, Sets House on Fire

ELK GROVE — Elk Grove police report they have taken a man into custody following a standoff at a home.
Police were on scene in the Trafton Court neighborhood Friday night after a man barricaded himself inside of a home.
Family members escaped the home following a fight that erupted inside. The suspect remained inside and armed himself.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, the suspect fired several shots at officers. No one was injured in the gunfire.
Police report the man set fire to the home during the course of the standoff.
SWAT teams and hostage negotiators arrived on scene to help Elk Grove police.
