Elderly Woman Knocked Down, Injured During Carjacking in Lincoln Parking Lot

LINCOLN -- Residents of Lincoln are aghast at surveillance video of an 83-year-old woman being shoved to the ground as a carjacker took her keys and drove off.

The incident happened Thursday around 9:45 a.m. when the woman was leaving a CVS Pharmacy on Lincoln Boulevard.

"My God, I shop here all the time....I would never, have thought it would happen out here right in front of the store," said retiree Barbara Puntillo.

Police are withholding the identity of the victim because she is still shaken up.

The victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital but authorities say she is physically okay.

Police say the suspect fled southbound out of the parking lot.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male who appeared to be in his 50s. He was approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a grey or black hoodie sweatshirt.

Authorities also say the suspect may have had facial hair.

The woman's car is described as a black 2016 Ford Escape with a paper dealership plate that says "Future Ford".

Anyone who may recognize the suspect or has seen the vehicle is asked to call contact Lincoln PD at (916) 645-4040.