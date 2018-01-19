Family, Friends Gather Together after 20-Year-Old Killed in Head-On Collision

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A 20-year-old was killed Thursday morning in a head-on crash near Knights Ferry on Highway 108 and Kennedy Road.

According to CHP, for unknown reasons Zachary Moore's Infiniti crossed the double yellow lines on the two lane highway where it collided with a truck.

Moore was killed on impact. The CHP says he was not wearing a seatbelt.

“He had his dog in the car. I don’t know if he was doing something with his dog,” said Dave Moore, the 20-year-old's father. “I don’t know if he was changing... looking up at the radio to change the station on a road like that.”

Moore and his family are well known in Turlock. He played football at Turlock High School and his father was an announcer at his games.

“But he loved putting on that jersey and he loved the Friday night lights," Dave Moore said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

This was the second fatal crash in the same spot this month.