Kicking Off Turlock’s First Restaurant Week with The Udder Place

Mae is in the kitchen with Devin Hill of The Udder Place and Turlock Restaurant Week event organizer Haley Brown getting a taste of chicken chasseur.

Introducing Turlock’s first-ever restaurant week! This pristine event, hosted by Ali Cox & Company Marketing, invites residents of Turlock and surround areas to come together for ten-days of feast and post-holiday celebration. Kick off the new year by supporting local businesses and dining at the abundant restaurants available in town. Participants can expect weekly deals, like discounted menu items, special three-course meals, drink specials, and more at over 20 local restaurants. All promotions will focus on the particular item created for restaurant week. Restaurant Week kicks off in Turlock on January 19th - January 28th. TRW is apart of California Restaurant Month.

