Missing Woman Found Dead in Plumas County Near Hamilton Beach

PLUMAS COUNTY — The search for a missing 20-year-old woman has ended after her body was found off Highway 147 in the area of Hamilton Beach.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, a missing person report was filed for Westwood resident Kelsey Powles.

Her car was found in the area of Hamilton Beach shortly after. Search and rescue crews continued to look for Powles until 11 p.m. with no luck.

Friday around 7 a.m. when searching resumed, her body was found.

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office says her death is still under investigation.

Anyone who may have seen Powles on January 17 or 18 is asked to call authorities.