National Popcorn Day with ‘Carmazzi Caramel Corn’

Making Carmazzi Caramel Corn brings us complete joy. We get into the zone and pop away. We are happy. We get to be creative. We are bringing joy to others. We know we are making something delicious and good which is loved by all who consume it! We are a local family owned home based Caramel Corn Popcorn business in Sacramento California. Using Grandma’s recipe, we make our products daily with the highest quality of ingredients to insure a consistent flavor. Our Caramel Corn is made in a NUT FREE kitchen. We cook with no Soy, Nuts, Gluten, High Fructose Corn Syrup and Non GMO Popcorn. We also offer a delicious Vegan variety.

(916) 202-2612

CarmazziCaramelCorn.com

Facebook: @CarmazziCorn

Instagram: @CarmazziCorn