Once Violations are Fixed, South Sacramento Man May Be Able to Return Home

SOUTH SACRAMENTO -- The city`s move to put a man out of his home left the 75-year-old homeless and sparked outrage.

"That was just one of those really tough ones for us to deal with," said Chief Code Enforcement Officer Carl Simpson.

Simpson spoke about about the story that has struck a chord in the community.

Leon Dotson, the owner of an improvised log cabin on Florin Road, is an eclectic collector, as well as a hoarder with nearly two decades worth of code violations.

"I don't understand the city," said Pete Macaluso, an attorney helping Dotson. "I understand why they wouldn't have the compassion that they say they have."

"While I would say that there`s an expectation, obviously, to treat our residents in a certain manner, there`s also an expectation of the neighbors that we do our job," Simpson aid.

Simpson says, despite the progress Dotson and friends have made trying to bring the property up to code, it remains a danger to him and the community and battling with him has cost tax payers time and resources.

There's one issue really upsetting Dotson.

"They came in with guns saying, 'Let me see your damn hands,''" Dotson said.

Dotson says officers broke down his door and escorted him out of the home then took him to McDonald`s and told him he couldn`t return.

Sacramento police say they did come in with guns because Dotson was not responding to calls for him to open the door, and they were aware he had a gun in the home. However, they say when they saw he was not armed they helped him out and never handcuffed him.

"That sounds like it's true that Mr. Dotson was taken to McDonald's, but it was upon Mr. Dotson`s request," Simpson said. "If we deem a home inhabitable that`s what we`ll do, we`ll say, 'You can no longer live here', even though they`re allowed to come there during the day for the purpose of making repairs."

The city's attorney's office told FOX40 once all violations are fixed, Dotson can stay in his home. A court hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

"We can and we probably should be making those referrals," Simpson said. "Whether or not that was done on this day or not, I'm not sure. Whether or not the police have offered him those services, I`m not sure."

Meanwhile Dotson has a place to sleep. Macaluso says he is in the hospital for problems with is feet.